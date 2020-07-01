Phenix City Schools reopening plan allows students to opt out of in-person learning

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Students and parents attending Phenix City Schools will be allowed to opt out of in-person instruction, but those who do not will only attend school three days a week for the first week.
In a plan released by Superintendent Randy Wilkes, students who do not opt out of in-person instruction will be put into one of two groups, dubbed Trailblazers or Innovators, which will attend school on different days for the first week, lowering the number of students in the building each day.
Trailblazers will start school on Monday, Aug. 17 and attend on Wednesday, Aug. 19 and Friday, Aug. 21. Innovators will begin school on Tuesday, Aug. 18 and attend on Thursday, Aug. 20 and Friday, Aug. 21. Beginning on Monday, Aug. 24, all students will attend daily.
Students who do opt out of in-person instruction will begin school on Monday, Aug. 17 and attend daily. To opt out, you must complete this survey by July 6.
Students will be required to wear face coverings and are encouraged to carry a personal water bottle as water fountains will be turned off.
Lockers will not be assigned or utilized during the school year.
Parents are also encouraged to bring their children to school in a personal vehicle, if possible, and not send them to school via the bus. The bus will still run for those who need it.
To read the full plan that will continually be updated, click here.
