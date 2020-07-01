Thunderstorms Sticking Around in the Forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weather will remain a bit unsettled as we take you through the next few days. Expect a 50/50 coverage of rain and storms through the end of the week with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. By Independence Day, the coverage of rain will likely be higher across our southern counties, so some folks may escape without any rain or storms in the northern half of the viewing area. This will also hold true on Sunday. We can expect highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s again, and hopefully by the time fireworks get shot off, we will be talking about drier weather, even in the places that see rain and storms. Next week may start off a bit wet, but we should return to drier days by the middle and end of next week.