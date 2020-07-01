WATCH LIVE: Gov. Kemp visits Piedmont Columbus Regional, encourages community to wear masks

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Department of Public Health officials are making a stop in the Fountain City on their “Wear a Mask” Tour.
Gov. Kemp and Ga. DPH Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey are scheduled to make a stop at Piedmont Columbus Regional this morning.
They will be advocating for Georgians to wear masks as the Fourth of July holiday weekend approaches.
The governor and Dr. Toomey will also be visiting Albany and Valdosta before traveling to Dalton, Augusta and Brunswick tomorrow.
You can watch their full press conference in the video above.
