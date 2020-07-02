Auburn man arrested on two counts of child pornography

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn man is behind bars after being found to be in possession of child pornography.
22-year-old Kaegan Joseph Meagher was arrested on June 30 as the result of an investigation by Auburn police and the ALEA Internet Crimes against Children task force.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and ALEA notified the Auburn police on June 25 that an Auburn resident could be in possession of child pornography.
Meagher was developed as a suspect and subsequently arrested and charged with two counts of possession of child pornography. Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges could come later.
The images were confirmed to be of juveniles not from the Auburn area.
Meagher is currently being held in the Lee County Jail on a $20,000 bond.
