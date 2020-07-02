Columbus mayor releases graphs showcasing COVID-19 progression in Muscogee Co.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - COVID-19 continues to be on the rise throughout Muscogee County as restrictions across the state loosen.
Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson is making the progression of COVID-19 visual to help the community better understand the severity of the virus.
“We want our community to be informed and understand why there has recently been an increased emphasis on wearing masks and social distancing. If we all wear masks and remember to social distance, we could very easily turn around the troubling trends depicted in these graphs,” said Mayor Henderson in a Facebook post.
The first graph shows the total of confirmed positive cases of the virus in Muscogee County. Ideally, this graph would level out, meaning there are not a large number of new cases being added each day.
The second chart depicts the number of Columbus residents hospitalized each day.
The third chart shows the total number of deaths in Muscogee County during June. This number cannot decrease, so the ideal scenario is to see this chart level off and not add the deaths of any more Columbus residents.
The final chart showcases the impact of COVID-19 on long-term care facilities. The numbers depicted in this graph are from July 1.
The Georgia Department of Public Health is currently reporting 87,709 cases of COVID-19 in the state, 11,500 hospitalizations and 2,849 deaths.
