Columbus police searching for ‘critically’ missing woman last seen on Brennan Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a ‘critically” missing person.
Thelma Mostiller, 53, was last seen at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 2 on Brennan Road. Police say she suffers from cognitive memory recall.
Mostiller was last seen wearing a long sleeve black shirt with pink designs and black pants. She is 5′6″ and weighs 174 pounds. Mostiller has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
