COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Showers fizzle into the Friday morning hours leaving us with partly cloudy skies. Friday afternoon highs stay in the low-90s while scattered showers pop-up across the Chattahoochee Valley. On independence day, we will see a few showers in the afternoon, but most of us stay hot and muggy with highs in the mid-90s. Higher rain coverage returns as we head into next week.