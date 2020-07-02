First responders named Piedmont Columbus Regional’s First Friday Hero

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Columbus first responders have been named Piedmont Columbus Regional’s First Friday Hero for the month of July for their efforts in treating a baby injured in a vehicle crash.
Randall Daughtry and Garrett Gordy with the Columbus Department of Fire and EMS responded to a multi-vehicle accident scene where several people were in need of emergency care.
While other first responders were en route to the scene, Daughtry and Gordy determined that a baby was the most critical. They stabilized he baby on scene and rushed her to Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Pediatric Emergency Department.
The baby was later transferred an Atlanta-area hospital for a higher level of care. The baby made a full recovery.
A ceremony to honor Daughtry and Gordy will be held at a later date.
