Gov. Ivey touches on societal events in Fourth of July video message

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has published an address to Alabamians ahead of the Fourth of July weekend in which she touches on current issues, specifically race issues coming to the forefront across the country.
In the video, titled, “It’s Our Time, Alabama,” one point she made referenced that the capital city of Montgomery, which was once the cradle of the confederacy, would later transition to become the birthplace for civil rights in the country.
The governor calls the death of George Floyd in Minnesota “senseless.” She also touched on a meeting she had with Black Alabama leaders to discuss concerns and actions to fix them back in January of this year.
She also voiced support for law enforcement and referenced monuments.
“...we need to have real discussions – as an Alabama family. No one should be under the false illusion that simply renaming a building or pulling a monument down, in and of itself, will completely fix systemic discrimination,” said Ivey in the video.
Gov. Ivey goes on to say that the government alone cannot solve problems, but private citizens can offer up some of the greatest solutions.
You can watch her full video below.
