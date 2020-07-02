Law enforcement encouraging safe driving during Fourth of July weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - AAA is forecasting Americans will take 700 million trips over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Although that’s a dip from year’s, that is a lot of folks on the roadways.
Drinking, speeding, seat belts, and phones can present hazards to drivers and their passengers.
As the Fourth of July holiday weekend quickly approaches, many are preparing to celebrate. Before you head out the door, know your plan. If you’re drinking, have a designated driver or ride share ready.
“Unfortunately in Georgia, year in and year out, everyone in four traffic accidents is alcohol related,” said Robert Hydrick, from the Georgia Department of Highway Safety.
“It’s a zero tolerance for driving under the influence and we will place you in jail. you will have to deal with the consequences if you mix drinking and driving,” said Trooper Benjamin Carswell from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Drunk driving is not the only danger. If you start to get tired, take a break and switch drivers if possible.
“As you get more fatigued, it’s kind of like what happens when you’re drinking in terms of the impairment to your body. When you’re mentally exhausted or physically exhausted, it’s always good when you’re on a long trip to take a break,” Hydrick said.
Using your phone is against the law. If you need to put an address into your GPS, just pull over.
“You can look down to check a text and next thing you know, you’ve traveled the distance of a football field without even looking up just by going 55 miles per hour,” Carswell said.
Law enforcement will be out in full force to hopefully prevent many accidents. But if you do see flashing lights and sirens, remember to move over.
“If you see any emergency vehicle, tow truck, ambulance, fire, police officer, and/or a motorist who has their hazard lights activated, you’re required to move over in the lane. If you cannot, you need to drop below 15 miles per hour below that posted speed limit,” Carswell said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports car accidents are the leading cause of non-natural deaths in the United States. So, it’s important to listen to the advice from law enforcement and stay safe this weekend. Lastly, remember your seat belts. No matter how short the trip, everyone should be buckled up. It can literally save your life.
