MCSD cancels live graduation ceremonies scheduled for July

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District (MCSD) has canceled live graduation ceremonies that were scheduled for July 22-25, 2020.
The cancelation is in accordance with the recent executive order extended by the governor’s office and current COVID-19 public health emergency guidance from agencies including the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and theGeorgia Department of Public Health.
MCSD partnered with WTVM the first week of June to present virtual graduation ceremonies for all of their high school graduates. Watch those here.
For more information on MCSD’s COVID-19 plan, click here.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.