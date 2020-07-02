MCSD develops online portal with registration and reopening options

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District (MCSD) has developed a new online application portal for registration and verification for the 2020-2021 school year.
The portal will be available on the district’s website beginning at 8 a.m. July 3 for parents with new or returning students.
As part of the district’s COVID-19 reopening plan, the application features a section for parents to select each student’s preference for either in-person or virtual instruction. Preferences must be selected within the application by 5 p.m. July 17. The selections will be reviewed to complete enrollment at each school site.
The online application does not complete enrollment. All student assignments will be finalized based on each student’s verified household address on verification day August 5. Once confirmed, each option will be applicable for the duration of a full nine-week grading period.
Parents with new students can access the application on MCSD’s login page and parents of returning students can access the application through the district’s parent portal.
