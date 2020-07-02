Opelika City Schools to require face masks when school resumes in August

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - When in-person instruction resumes in August in Opelika, students and faculty will have to wear face masks while on campus, if social distancing is “not feasible.”
Superintendent Dr. Mark Neighbors says their priority, in addition to providing a safe and clean environment, is to have face-to-face instruction as long as they can.
The new policy requiring face masks begins with back to school events and only requires that face masks be worn when students and teachers cannot be socially distant from one another.
Opelika City Schools will give students reusable face coverings as long as they are still able to purchase them when time comes to resume school. Disposable masks will also be available for use in an emergency.
Dr. Neighbors also notes that this will be a difficult plan to implement with young students, so he is enlisting parents’ help in discussing with their children the importance of wearing a mask to stay safe and healthy.
