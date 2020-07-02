Phenix City assistance police chief laid to rest

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City’s assistant police chief was laid to rest Thursday.
Assistant Chief Gail Green-Gilliam died last week after battling COVID-19.
Due to the pandemic, the funeral was private and for immediate family only. The ceremony was held at Franchise Missionary Baptist Church in Phenix City. Family members shared thoughtful words about Green-Gilliam at the service.
A procession along Highway 280 to Lakeview Memory Gardens followed the funeral.
Hundreds of people in the community lined the streets for the final procession. The hearse, escorted and followed by several law enforcement officers across the Chattahoochee Valley, made its way from 10th Avenue to Broad Street, past the police department to Green-Gilliam’s final resting place.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.