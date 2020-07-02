Second ADOC employee dies after testing positive for coronavirus

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections says one of its employees has died after recently testing positive for the coronavirus.
The ADOC says the employee was a staff member at Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women in Wetumpka.
This is the second ADOC staff member to die after recently having tested positive for COVID-19. The first staff member was also an employee at Tutwiler Prison.
ADOC reports a separate staff member has also tested positive for the coronavirus, along with one staff member at Limestone Correctional, and one staff member at Bullock County Correctional Facility.
