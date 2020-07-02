Several COVID-19 testing locations available in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As coronavirus cases continue to grow in the Chattahoochee Valley, many people may be considering getting tested.
There are several locations available to the public with most not requiring referrals from doctors. These locations include the following:
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Family Medicine Center
- Columbus Health Department
- Piedmont Healthcare-Columbus
- MercyMed of Columbus, Inc.
- Piedmont Urgent Care-Columbus Uptown and Blackmon Road
- American Family Care- Tiger Town in Auburn
Multiple CVS locations also offer testing. Form any of these locations, you will have to make an appointment or reservation for testing.
