Standard July Weather Leading Up to the 4th

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More steamy sunshine mixed in with the clouds around for Thursday as high temperatures climb back into the low 90s with feels like temperatures pushing the upper 90s and triple digits. Rain coverage will stay around 40-50% through Friday thanks to a stalled out front sitting over central Alabama and Georgia. This front will scoot a little farther south over the holiday weekend, so we expect the best rain chances to stay in the southern half of the Valley over the weekend, whereas the northern tier of our area will stay drier in comparison.
Apart from hit-or-miss storms around, the 4th of July weekend should stay hot and humid with temperatures in the low 90s during the heat of the day. Looking ahead to next week, a developing area of low pressure hanging out over the Gulf Coast will bring another stretch of wet weather with lots of tropical moisture around. Due to more clouds and rain around, high temperatures should only peak in the upper 80s. Past Tuesday of next week, the weather pattern returns to more typical July standards: hot, muggy, and pop-up storms during the heat of the day.
