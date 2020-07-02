Standard July Weather Leading Up to the 4th

Apart from hit-or-miss storms around, the 4th of July weekend should stay hot and humid with temperatures in the low 90s during the heat of the day. Looking ahead to next week, a developing area of low pressure hanging out over the Gulf Coast will bring another stretch of wet weather with lots of tropical moisture around. Due to more clouds and rain around, high temperatures should only peak in the upper 80s. Past Tuesday of next week, the weather pattern returns to more typical July standards: hot, muggy, and pop-up storms during the heat of the day.