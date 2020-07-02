Suspect arrested in Columbus for bank card theft and forgery

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police arrested a suspect Wednesday for bank card theft and forgery.
Jonathan Rodriguez, 25, was arrested during a traffic stop after officers located numerous financial transaction cards that were not in his name, several blank financial transaction cards, and multiple cards that had been altered or attempted to be altered.
Officers also located a skimming device, two computers, eight phones, numerous memory cards and drivers, paper mail, bill and account information paperwork, and more.
In addition to the financial transaction card theft charges, Rodriguez is also charge with traffic violations.
A follow-up investigation revealed Rodriguez was possibly involved in numerous identity theft, entering auto, mail theft, and other financial issues. This case is still under investigation and more charges and arrests are expected.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.