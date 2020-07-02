TSA checkpoint at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport closed after agent tests positive for COVID-19

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - A TSA agent at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport has tested positive for COVID-19 leading to the airport’s main TSA checkpoint being shut down.
The officer who tested positive last worked yesterday, July 1, from 3:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
The main checkpoint is expected to reopen tomorrow, July 3, following a deep cleaning, just in time for increased travel over the Fourth of July weekend.
A TSA spokesperson said they are expecting to screen 27,000 passengers by Friday, which is up from their average of 20,000 passengers.
866 TSA employees have tested positive for COVID-19 nationwide. 29 of those employees worked in Atlanta.
