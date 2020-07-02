Williams set for first season at LaFayette

LaFAYETTE, Ala. (WTVM) - A lot of new things are happening for Juan Williams, mainly dealing with COVID-19.
"When we first got out here, we just went through things and our kids have adjusted well to it," said Williams.
He's also new in town, the new head coach of the LaFayette Bulldogs. He said he was drawn to the job long ago.
“I’ve always been a fan,” said Williams. “I’ve been a fan ever since Ike Grant was here when I was over at Barbour County. The athleticism, and we just want to come in and hope we add on to what’s already been here. They know winning and it’s our job to try to continue that.”
It's tough adjusting without a spring practice, but he's doing what he can to teach the players now.
“It’s a process everywhere you go, no matter what situation,” said Williams, who knows exactly what he’s looking for from his kids.
"Just an eagerness to learn. We're building through that process."
He hopes that process can lead to more wins this year.
