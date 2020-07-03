Alabama sets single-day record with 1,758 new coronavirus cases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama hit another single-day record, adding 1,758 new coronavirus cases Friday.
The state’s total number of confirmed cases climbed to 41,362 Friday morning, according to Alabama Department of Public Health data.
On Friday, 98.5% of all counties in the state reported new cases. Jefferson County saw the highest increase and hit a single-day record with 270 new cases. Jefferson County also added nine deaths.
Montgomery County added 72 new cases and 1 death Friday.
Alabama also hit a record high number of hospitalizations for the fourth day in a row with 843 inpatients with the virus.
Since Sunday, Jefferson County has tested 8,740 people, and Montgomery County has tested 1,850.
Montgomery remains at a 19% positive rate, which is the highest among large counties.
A total of 983 people have died from the coronavirus in Alabama. An additional 23 deaths are likely related to COVID-19, according to ADPH.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey held a news conference Tuesday morning to update the public on the state’s response to COVID-19. At the news conference, Ivey’s first on the matter since May 21, the governor extended the state’s amended Safer at Home order through July 31 with no major changes.
The U.S. set another record on Friday with 52,300 newly reported cases, according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.
