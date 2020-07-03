Callaway Gardens hosting Star Spangled Beach Weekend celebrating Fourth of July

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - Callaway Gardens’ Star Spangled Beach Weekend kicked off Friday to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Callaway Gardens is hosting three nights of fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July. Usually, it would only be one night, but due to COVID-19, the resort is separating its events to allow for social distancing and capacity control.
Some visitors said they’re attending the event to do something different and fun for the weekend.
The purchase tickets to the event, click here.
