COVID-19 parties in Tuscaloosa: What’s really going on?

“Persons reported to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) local staff last month that persons stated to other persons that they attended a party where COVID 19 positive persons were present. This information was reported ADPH Center for Emergency Preparedness (CEP) and to local authorities. ADPH cannot verify that a party or parties actually occurred, that persons were present at parties who had COVID 19, or that persons were violating home quarantine. At this time, no cases of COVID 19 have been epidemiologically linked to a party or parties. However, ADPH Safer at Home Order, amended June 30, 2020, continues to include language outlining the home quarantine in Alabama. (See language and link below). Violation of the heath order is a misdemeanor and fines for each violation can be up to $500. Suspected violations of the home quarantine order should be reported to law enforcement and the local health department, Effective immediately, any person who has tested positive for COVID-19—other than institutionalized persons—shall be quarantined to their place of residence for a period of 14 days, or other period of time as directed by the State Health Officer, or his designee, after receiving positive test results. Any person quarantined pursuant to this provision shall not leave their place of residence for any reason other than to seek necessary medical treatment. Any person requiring assistance while under quarantine may contact Alabama Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, http://alvoad.communityos.org/cms. While under quarantine, the person shall take precautions as directed by his or her health care provider or the Alabama Department of Public Health to prevent the spread of the disease to others. https://alabamapublichealth.gov/legal/assets/order-adph-cov-gatherings-063020.pdf