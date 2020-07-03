Fewer Showers & Storms Around For Independence Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We can expect fewer showers and storms around on our Independence Day across the Chattahoochee Valley, so most folks will have a chance to enjoy the outdoors - you’ll still want to be prepared for some rain if you have something going on outside, however, especially during the afternoon or evening. Going into the night, most fireworks celebrations will be dry! By Sunday, the coverage of rain looks to increase to about 50/50, and then we expect a much better chance of getting wet Monday and Tuesday with both days close to ‘washout’ level rain chances. Wednesday looks like rain and storms will be likely at times, but we should dry out as we head into the end of next week and next weekend. With the better chances of rain early next week, highs will drop into the low and mid 80s, but expect the 90s to make a return as the rain chances drop off. Have a happy and safe 4th of July weekend!