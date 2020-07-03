Goodwill hosting multiple job fairs in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Goodwill is hosting multiple job fairs in the Chattahoochee Valley July 9.
As unemployment rates remain high across the region, Goodwill career centers are working to provide much needed assistance to displaced workers and businesses. Due to safety precautions and guidelines, the events will be by appointment only.
See job fair locations and times below:
- The Midtown Career Center in Columbus will host a job fair and information session for Hostess Brands Thursday, July 9 from 9 a.m. to noon. Individuals must call (706) 256 – 1837 to register for the event and make an appointment.
- The Phenix City Career Center will host a job fair for manufacturing company Johns Manville on Thursday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Individuals are asked to call (334) 664 – 9716 ext. 4 to apply and schedule your interview before the day of the event.
- The Opelika Career Center will host Expert Cleaning Concepts, Inc., who is looking to hire commercial and residential cleaners. The event will take place on Thursday, July 9 from 10 a.m. a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CST, and individuals are asked to call (334) 275 – 4815 to schedule an interview before the day of the event.
For updates on Goodwill’s services and programs, click here.
