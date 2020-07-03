Groome Transportation resuming Columbus-Atlanta route

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As air travel starts to pick back up, Groome Transportation is getting to ready to resume taking passengers to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.
Drivers will begin traveling the route between Columbus and Atlanta again on July 15.
Officials say they will be implementing enhanced policies that are similar to those of major airlines.
All passengers and employees will be required to wear masks. All vehicles will be cleaned with a hospital-grade disinfectant after each use.
