Hot, Humid, and Few Storms Around for the 4th

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The long holiday weekend kicking-off with a fittingly sizzling dose of seasonable, hot July sunshine! Highs will push into the low 90s again with heat index values nearing the triple digits prior to any showers and storms bubbling up to cool us off. Rain coverage today looks a little higher than what we say on Thursday with a 50/50 chance of storms during the afternoon and evening.
4th of July and Sunday both look a little drier with rain coverage down to 20-40% each day with the better rain chances in southeast Alabama and southwest Georgia. So, any storms that develop in the afternoon should fade away by sunset—just in time for fireworks! Plus, good viewing conditions for the full moon tonight and tomorrow! Highs could push into the mid 90s in some spots before we see more unsettled weather take over next week.
An area of low pressure developing along the Gulf Coast will bring us some wet weather Monday through Wednesday as tropical moisture surges into the Deep South. With increased cloud and rain coverage, temperatures will top out in the 80s at best during the heat of the day. And, par for the course during the summertime, the extended forecast looks mighty muggy!
