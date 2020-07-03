Pandemic impacting Fourth of July travel plans

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - AAA estimates Americans will take 700 million trips this Fourth of July holiday with 97 percent of those to be road trips.
This is based on economic indicators and states reopenings. Normally, people celebrate the Fourth of July weekend on the beach, at fireworks shows, and barbecues. But Independence Day observances are different for some people amid the coronavirus pandemic.
One Columbus family said they’ve decided to keep their celebrations smaller by taking their boat on the Chattahoochee river.
“We have decided to honker down here in the beautiful city of Columbus ‚Georgia,” said Monica Thurber. “And we originally decided that we were going to take our boat out on the Chattahoochee River and hope to catch some fireworks, however we’re not sure if that’s going to go off. So, we’ll still be on the river, but we probably wont be seeing the fireworks. But we’re still trying to celebrate the fourth in a small impacting way.”
If you plan on going to social gatherings this holiday weekend or visiting the beach and pools, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing cloth face coverings when around people who don’t live in your household, maintain six feet social distancing, and wash your hands.
Another way to slow the spread of coronavirus this holiday weekend is to not share utensils, objects, or pass them back and forth while at social gatherings. Experts said this a way to pass the virus around as well.
