8-year-old killed, 3 others injured in Friday afternoon shooting at Riverchase Galleria

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - An 8-year-old child is dead and three others are injured after a shooting inside the Riverchase Galleria Friday afternoon.
“This is certainly a tragic situation, when you have a innocent child who gets caught in the middle of an altercation between others,” said Hoover Police Chief Nicholas C. Derzis.
According to Hoover Police, 8-year-old Royta Giles was pronounced dead shortly after being transported to Children’s Hospital.
Also injured in the shooting was an adult male, an adult female and a juvenile female. Each was transported to local hospitals. Their conditions are not known at this time.
The shooting took place shortly after 3:00 Friday afternoon inside the mall. Witnesses report hearing a “loud boom” followed be several gunshots. Many were able to evacuate the mall as police quickly arrived.
Hoover PD released the following statement shortly before 5:00 pm Friday evening
This afternoon at 3:18 p.m., the Hoover 911 Center received multiple calls of shots fired inside the Riverchase Galleria near the food court. Officers, detectives and crime scene investigators are on the scene and are beginning the process of interviewing victims and witnesses and collecting evidence.
We don’t know at this point what led to the shooting or how many gunmen were involved. We can confirm that there are at least four victims who have been transported to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time. The mall has been evacuated and the scene is secure. The media is being asked to stage in the parking lot of the old Sears building. Updates will be given as more information becomes available.
“Detectives are continue their efforts to to collect evidence identifying possible suspects . We’re currently following up on some very good leads ad I can tell you that we’re already making progress,” said Chief Nicholas C. Derzis during a press conference around 9:00 p.m.
Officers are asking anyone who saw anything to call them at Hoover Police: 205-822-5300, or Sgt. Daniel Lowe 205-739-6762, or Sgt. Savage 205-739-6780 or Crime Stoppers of Central Alabama 205-254-7777.
This is a still shot of a shell casing one man said was on the floor right after the shooting. He gave us permission to share the picture from his video.
A witness said her friend told her a man was shooting and he said, “clear this out!” during the shooting.
Another witness was trying on clothes in a dressing room when she said she heard shots.
We spoke with a woman who was working at the Galleria when she heard shots.
UAB confirmed Friday night they are treating two people injured in the shooting.
Statement from the Riverchase Galleria:
We are heartbroken by the tragic, senseless incident that took place in our shopping center this afternoon.
Riverchase Galleria was evacuated immediately and will remain closed while the Hoover Police Department conducts their investigation. There is no additional information available at this time and ask that all questions be directed to the Hoover Police Department.
The shopping center will remain closed tomorrow, July 4.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.