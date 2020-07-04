Alabama adds nearly 1K coronavirus cases Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After setting a new single-day record for coronavirus cases Friday, Alabama nearly eclipsed 1,000 added cases Saturday.
After 1,758 new coronavirus cases were added Friday, the total number of confirmed cases increased by 997 from 41,362 on Friday to 42,359 as of Saturday afternoon, according to Alabama Department of Public Health data.
Montgomery County added 23 new cases Saturday.
The data shows over 441,000 tests have been conducted. 984 deaths have been confirmed, just one more than reported Friday. There have been over 22,000 presumed recoveries.
Many nationally are concerned about a potential surge in cases due to the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
The U.S. set another national record Friday with 52,300 newly reported cases, according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.
