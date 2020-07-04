A Few More Storms Around on Sunday; Much Wetter Early Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Our 4th of July weather worked out pretty well across the Valley with most spots staying dry and hot. I expect similar weather on Sunday, even though we might see a few more showers and storms around. By early next week, an area of low pressure will be spinning its wheels across the Deep South, and this will increase the coverage of rain in a big way for Monday through Wednesday. Expect to get wet at some point during these days, and it may be a good idea to go ahead and consider moving outdoor plans inside since we could deal with several ‘waves’ of rain. The coverage of rain will drop off a bit by the end of the week and next weekend, but it should still stay ‘above average’ for summertime, so make sure you do have a plan B in case you have something going on outdoors. Highs for early in the week will be in the low to mid 80s thanks to clouds and rain, while temperatures will improve a bit as rain chances go down later in the week and into next weekend.