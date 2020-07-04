Hot and Muggy for Your Independence Day!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Happy Independence Day! The weather for your 4th of July features mostly cloudy skies with just a few showers or storms possible in the afternoon hours. Outdoor plans should be good to go today, but you may want to have that backup plan just in case you catch one of those stray showers this afternoon. Thankfully, we will dry out in time for fireworks making for a beautiful celebration tonight with partly clear skies! Regardless, it is going to be a hot one out there today with highs in the mid-90s, so grab your sunscreen and remember to stay hydrated while staying safe amidst the pandemic.
Rain coverage starts to climb a bit tomorrow keeping highs in the low-90s, but as we get into next week we reach those washout levels with scattered rain coverage across the Chattahoochee Valley. High temperatures drop into the mid-to-upper 80s next week as the higher rain coverage creates a lack of daytime heating.
