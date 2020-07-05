Rain Dominates the Valley Next Week

As we head into next week, rain chances skyrocket on Monday and stick around throughout the work week. We will be seeing a few “washout” type days coming up, so you will need your umbrellas or raincoats nearby most days. The good news with the higher rain chances is that with more rain around our highs will remain in the mid-to-upper 80s next week. These cooler temperatures will bring a cool relief from the oppressive heat and humidity we have seen the past week.