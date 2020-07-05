Rain Dominates the Valley Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For your Sunday, we will see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-90s. As is the case with most summertime afternoons, we could see some showers popping up this afternoon at about a 40% coverage, but regardless we will stay warm and muggy. It will be a bit breezy today with winds around 5-10 mph at times.
As we head into next week, rain chances skyrocket on Monday and stick around throughout the work week. We will be seeing a few “washout” type days coming up, so you will need your umbrellas or raincoats nearby most days. The good news with the higher rain chances is that with more rain around our highs will remain in the mid-to-upper 80s next week. These cooler temperatures will bring a cool relief from the oppressive heat and humidity we have seen the past week.
Next weekend we get back into a more typical summer pattern with highs in the 90s and lower rain chances.
