Very Wet to Start the Work Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An area of low pressure to our south will meander around the Southeast for the next couple of days, pumping a lot of moisture in our area. This, in turn, will lead to a very high coverage of rain and storms for Monday and Tuesday. I don’t think severe or damaging storms will be a problem, but several ‘rounds’ of rain and storms will be likely in the coming days. The overall coverage of rain should decrease a bit each day from Wednesday to Friday. Highs will stay in the low to mid 80s for Monday and Tuesday with more clouds and rain around, but look for highs climbing back to the upper 80s and perhaps the lower 90s as the coverage of rain drops off ending the week. For the upcoming weekend, Saturday looks wetter than Sunday, but we have plenty of time to keep an eye on that forecast and fine-tune things as we get closer.