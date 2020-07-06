Capital murder suspect in Auburn murder of Phenix City woman makes court appearance

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A 21-year-old charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a Phenix City woman appeared in a Lee County courtroom for a probable cause hearing.
Kentrice Hill is charged with capital murder and theft in the death of 54-year-old Nancy Nash, whose body was found in April at the Auburn landscaping company she worked at.
Police were initially called to the scene of Creative Habitats Landscaping in Auburn to reports of a car fire in the early morning hours. They soon found Nash dead. Her car, a black 2019 Nissan Frontier, was missing from the scene and later located in Irondale, Ala.
Court testimony stated the Hill and 32-year-old Derrick Hightower were driving from Columbus to Birmingham when they got stuck and asked Nash, who had arrived at work at 4:00 a.m., for a charger to call for help.
Hightower then reportedly told Nash, “You know what this is.” and demanded that she “get naked” after pulling out a gun.
Nash ran away from the pair, but Hightower reportedly chased her. After catching up to her, Hightower told Hill where the keys to Nash’s truck were and they brought the vehicle to her body. Hightower than allegedly told Hill to “finish her.”
Hill reportedly fired three shots at Nash, but tried to miss her on purpose. It is unclear if Hill fired any of the shots that caused Nash’s multiple gunshot wounds.
Creative Habitats Landscaping had security cameras outside the building. Hightower reportedly told Hill where the DVR recording from the security cameras was and instructed her to retrieve it. Hill later reported to police where the DVR was located.
Probable cause to charge Hill with capital murder was found and she will not be released from the Lee County Jail.
Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes says his office is considering the death penalty in this case.
