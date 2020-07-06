Columbus man last seen in October 2019 reported missing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are asking fro assistance in locating a missing man who was last seen in October.
31-year-old George Goodman King was last seen by family members at Nazareth Baptist Church on Radcliff Ave. in Columbus on October 22, 2019.
Police report that King’s family is worried for his safety. They say he suffers from depression and may be off his medication.
It is unknown what King was wearing at the time of his disappearance. He is 5′11″ and approximately 147 pounds.
Anyone with information on King’s whereabouts is asked to contact the CPD Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
