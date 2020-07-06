Filing beginning for historic Phenix City School Board election

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - For the first time in the history of Phenix City Schools, members of the school board are going to be elected, not appointed.
Seven people will be elected to serve four-year terms. Those currently on the school board will have to be re-elected by the people.
Filing for qualification in this election begins Tuesday, July 7 and lasts through Tuesday, July 21. Candidates looking to run can pick up a packet of forms from the City Clerk and return them to the Russell County Judge of Probate’s office within the filing period.
The school board positions were unpaid when they were filled via appointments, but elected school board positions will be paid.
Candidates can also file for qualification in municipal elections in the same time period.
