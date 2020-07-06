Fourth of July Weekend at Callaway Gardens

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many families in the Chattahoochee Valley wrapped up their Fourth of July celebrations at Callaway Gardens’ Star Spangled Beach Party, which started Friday, July 3 and ended two days later with a fireworks celebration.
One LaGrange woman said she came with her granddaughter to enjoy the last day of the holiday weekend.
“This was the last day of the holiday for us before I have to go back to work. I’m just spending time with my granddaughter today and trying to get some Fourth of July in before I go back to work tomorrow,” said Bertha Parks.
Families stayed from the early afternoon until the evening to catch the fireworks show at 9:30 Sunday night.
“We’re gonna stay for the fireworks also. Looking forward to whatever Callaway Gardens has in store for us,” said Bertha Parks.
It was a hot summer day in the valley and families said it was nice to see the fireworks at night when the weather cooled down.
