Harris County School District extends free meal program through July

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District’s Seamless Summer Feeding Program has been extended through July.
“The Summer Feeding Program will resume Monday, July 6, and will operate on the three days a week schedule through Friday, July 31,” said Shelia Baker, assistant superintendent of support services.
All children 18 years old and younger will be given meals for free.
Each child will receive two breakfast and two lunch items on Monday and Wednesday. On Friday, children will receive three breakfast and lunch items.
Meals will be served each Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the following locations:
· Park Elementary School in Hamilton (13185 US-27)
· Bethesda Baptist Church in Ellerslie (3830 GA Highway 85)
· Dollar General in Fortson (22 Kennon Road)
· Pine Lane Apartments in Pine Mountain (134 South Church Street).
Children can pick up meals at any of the four sites regardless of where they reside in the county.
School is expected to resume the previously set date of Friday, August 7.
