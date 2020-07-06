Hawks begin region title quest

“We started eight sophomores last year,” said Woolridge.” Those guys have been in the fire. Sometimes you that wouldn’t think they’d be ready, but them being in the fire so now this year they’ve been through the process. It’s been baptism under fire and they’re ready to go. We’ve also got some seniors and a couple of sophomores that are going to play this year. We’ve got a cohesive group. That’s the best part of our team. Our kids love each other, they work together, and that cohesiveness is what we take pride in, that family atmosphere.”