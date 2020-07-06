Kicking-Off the Week with Wet Weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Have the umbrella and WTVM Weather app with you this week—an extended period of wetter than average weather kicks-off today. Expect periods of rain and thunderstorms through at least the middle of the week thanks to a developing area of low pressure over the Florida Panhandle. As we always do this time of the year, we’ll monitor this area for any potential tropical development. Regardless, rain coverage looks highest today and tomorrow (60-80%) and drops down a touch Wednesday into Friday (40-60%). With more rain and overcast skies in the forecast each day, highs will struggle to get any warmer than the low to mid 80s through mid-week.