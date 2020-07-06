Longtime Columbus pediatrician passes away at age 82

We at Piedmont Columbus Regional are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Dr. Hudson, who made such a positive difference in the lives of so many children over the years in the Chattahoochee Valley. He was a faithful servant who cared deeply about his patients and community. Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers are with Dr. Hudson’s family as well as his former colleagues during this time.

Bill Tustin, Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Chief Operating Officer