Longtime Columbus pediatrician passes away at age 82

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man who practiced pediatrics in Columbus for more than four decades has passed away.
Dr. Walter Lloyd Hudson Jr. passed away at his home on Thursday, July 2, according to his obituary.
Dr. Hudson was inspired to pursue pediatrics by his own pediatrician who cared for him in the third grade when he was sick with measles and pneumonia.
After completing medical school and marrying his wife in 1965, Dr. Hudson served as a major in the U.S. Army.
After his military service, the Hudson family returned to Columbus where he practiced pediatrics for 45 years.
Dr. Hudson’s many accomplishments to healthcare include helping form the Pediatrics After Hours and the Ronald McDonald House. He served on the board of the Columbus Regional Medical Foundation and the Ronald McDonald House, as well as serving on the Children’s Hospital Strategic Planning Committee.
Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown dedicated its Pediatric Inpatient Unit to Dr. Hudson and named it after him in 2015.
Dr. Hudson will be laid to rest on Tuesday, July 7.
