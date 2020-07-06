Man in critical condition after holiday weekend shooting in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is in critical condition after being shot in Opelika over the holiday weekend.
Police responded to the area of Chester Ave. and Clifford St. at approximately 11:20 p.m. on Friday, July 3.
Witnesses reported to police that the victim had been taken to East Alabama Medical Center by a personal vehicle.
At the hospital, officers found a 32-year-old victim who had arrived at the emergency room with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken into surgery and is currently listed in critical, but stable condition.
There is no word on any suspects at this time.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the OPD Detective Division at 334-705-5220.
