Rain & Storm Chances Stay Above Average

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An area of low pressure nearby will provide good chances for rain and storms again on Tuesday with several waves of rain likely during the day, especially the afternoon and evening. We can’t rule out showers during the morning or nighttime hours in this pattern. Wednesday and Thursday will feature similar weather, but the coverage of rain should be a little bit less each day. Temperatures will likely be in the low to mid 80s on Tuesday, but we will see some improvement with afternoon highs Wednesday and Thursday (depending on the coverage of rain). For Friday and the weekend, the rain coverage will be around 40% with storm chances returning to mainly the afternoon and evening. Expect similar weather into early next week with highs returning to the 90s on the days with the lowest coverage of rain.