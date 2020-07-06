Phenix City police officer arrested after altercation with neighbors

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Phenix City police officer has been arrested after being involved in an altercation with his neighbor.
40-year-old Charles Everett Fields, who has only been with PCPD for three months, was arrested on a charge of menacing, according to Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor.
Sheriff Taylor says his office was asked by the PCPD to undergo an investigation into a complaint of an incident taking place in the early morning hours of July 5.
According to Sheriff Taylor, their investigation found that Fields left a neighborhood gathering to get some sleep, but could not because of noise and music coming from his neighbors.
At that time, Fields reportedly went outside with a personal handgun where he got into an altercation with his neighbor and pulled out his gun before firing two to three warning shots into the air.
Sheriff Taylor also says that at this time alcohol is believed to have been involved in the incident.
Fields was arrested and taken to the Russell County Jail. He posted a $1,000 bond just after 1:30 p.m. on July 6.
The menacing charge Fields faces is classified as a misdemeanor.
Fields is currently suspended without pay from the Phenix City Police Department pending the conclusion of an internal investigation.
