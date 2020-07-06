Woman arrested after stabbing man on Mitchell Ave. in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department has charged a woman for stabbing a man on his face and neck on July 5.
On Saturday around 12:07 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Mitchell Avenue in reference to a person being stabbed.
Officers arrived on the scene and made contact with both the victim and Stephanie Geter at the residence.
The victim was suffering from stab wounds to his neck and facial area, while Geter had one small laceration on her finger.
During the investigation, LaGrange police found the victim and Geter were arguing, followed by Geter slashing the victim with a knife.
Geter was taken into custody and is charged with aggravated assault, family violence act.
If anyone has any information about this case, call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.
