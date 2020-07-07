Columbus slowly regaining revenue lost during pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus is slowly regaining revenue lost due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Roughly $12 million has been lost over the course of the pandemic, but the good news is 27 percent has been recovered.
Peter Bowden, CEO of Visit Columbus, said he and staff are in the process of developing strategic marketing and advertising plans to revitalize and attract tourists to the area once more. He also said a number of familiar events could be returning to Columbus soon.
“Creative South is looking to come back in April 2021, which is outstanding,” said Bowden. “That is a fantastic group. The National Defense and Industrial Association is looking to book in the fall of this year which is great news. Then, the Georgia City County Management Association is looking to 2021 to rebook.”
Bowden said from April to May of this year, the hotel demand has increased 30 percent. In previous years, that number has been higher, but he said it’s a good indication that Columbus’ tourism industry is beginning to pick back up.
