The Courier Eco Latino Newspaper hosts virtual legislative town hall

“For our elderly citizens, citizens that are in nursing homes and personal care homes, if there are 25 beds or more, there are additional requirements to keep our elders safe in terms of more staffing and more medical staff, as well as on site and also during COVID-19,” said Georgia State Representative Carolyn Hugley. “We all saw how our nursing homes and personal care homes were hit very hard and this bill addresses that, such that if there is anyone who comes down with a virus in one of these facilities, the facility has up until 5 o’clock the day after to notify the representatives of those citizens who are housed there. And this went a long way for protecting our loved ones and our seniors. So, we are very pleased that we’re able to get this bill passed this year.”