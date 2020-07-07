Covenant Woods in Columbus seeks pen pals for residents during pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Covenant Woods in Columbus is looking for pen pals for its residents during the coronavirus pandemic.
The retirement community has been under restriction from visitors since the beginning of March. Those restrictions left more than 200 residents without visits from family members and limited outside contact.
Organizers said having a pen pal will positively help their emotions during this time and stimulate their minds.
To get involved in the age-old tradition, send pictures, post cards, recipes, drawings, or stories to Covenant Woods at 5424 Woodruff Farm Road, Columbus, Georgia 31907.
