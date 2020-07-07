Eufaula mayor institutes city-wide curfew

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs has signed an executive order requiring residents to remain in their homes after a certain time.
The public safety curfew is in effect each from Monday, July 6 to Wednesday, July 22 between 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.
The curfew prohibits all travel, including travel by bicycle, scooter, motorcycle or automobile. It also prohibits residents from being in public spaces.
Those restrictions do not apply, however, to those who are traveling to or from work, as well as those who are visiting a healthcare professional or getting medication or groceries.
Those caring for minors, the elderly, dependents or people with disabilities or another friend or family member in a different household are also allowed to travel during the time period to perform those duties.
Read Mayor Tibbs’ full order below.
